Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 48 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,861,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $559,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,019,340. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

