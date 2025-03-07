CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $506.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CRWD stock opened at $347.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.08.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

