DA Davidson Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $36.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $149.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $174.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,607.20 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,615.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,358.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,226.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

