DA Davidson Weighs in on Target’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2027 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

