Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

