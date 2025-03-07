Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.26.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.3 %

DG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

