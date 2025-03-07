Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst Price Performance
Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
