Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RYTM FY2026 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,483.98. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock worth $1,901,443 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 621,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

