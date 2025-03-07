Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

