EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $276,913.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,362.35. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.2 %

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

