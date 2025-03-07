FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,771.60 ($22.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.97). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,598 ($20.59), with a volume of 518,196 shares traded.
FD Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,848.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,771.60. The company has a market capitalization of £355.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
