FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,771.60 ($22.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.97). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,598 ($20.59), with a volume of 518,196 shares traded.

FD Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,848.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,771.60. The company has a market capitalization of £355.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.