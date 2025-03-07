First American Bank Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 440,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total transaction of $243,323.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,548.24. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $559,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,019,340. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

