First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $95,638,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,431,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,803,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,961,000 after buying an additional 405,487 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

