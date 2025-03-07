FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $40,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $553,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 174.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.4 %

FCFS stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.