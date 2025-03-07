Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

