Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 461,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

