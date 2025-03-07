Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in National Grid by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

