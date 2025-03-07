Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 178,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 37,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

