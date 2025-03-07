Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.68 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other news, Director James Edwin Zimmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,473.50. This trade represents a 32.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

