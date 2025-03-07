Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,553,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $83.74 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

