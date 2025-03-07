Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

