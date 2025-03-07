Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

