Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

