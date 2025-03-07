Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $38,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 420.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 241.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

