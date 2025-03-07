FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMAR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $92,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $679,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of DMAR opened at $38.04 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.37.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

