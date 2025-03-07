FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 221.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,298,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.69 and a beta of 2.05. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.