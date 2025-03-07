FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $108.28 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.69 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

