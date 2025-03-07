Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.03 ($12.40) and traded as low as GBX 826 ($10.64). Future shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.86), with a volume of 282,622 shares trading hands.
Future Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 933.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.03. The firm has a market cap of £939.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current year.
Future Announces Dividend
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
