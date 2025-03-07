GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GATX worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 872.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

