Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $11,292,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 12.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 819,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $1,897,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

