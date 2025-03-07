Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,809.88. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Andrew Rose acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,225 shares of company stock valued at $599,401. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Greif Trading Up 0.2 %

GEF opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

