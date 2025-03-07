GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

Shares of GXO opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

