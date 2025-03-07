IFP Advisors Inc Buys 571 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

