IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 97 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 510.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,202,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $300.13 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average of $360.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,172. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

