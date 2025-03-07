Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,467% compared to the typical volume of 474 call options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,224,000 after buying an additional 7,136,219 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

