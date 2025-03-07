Investors Buy Large Volume of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:MSTX)

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 34,406 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average volume of 22,328 call options.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -190.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $220.99.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.