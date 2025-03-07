Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 41,965 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,653% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yext Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $805.93 million, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on YEXT
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yext
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.