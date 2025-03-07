iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

