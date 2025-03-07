iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,697,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $117.86 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

