Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Bank of America

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $159.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

JNJ opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $398.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

