JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $246.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

