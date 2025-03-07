KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Williams Trading increased their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of ON by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

