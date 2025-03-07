Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,785,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

