Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kirby worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

