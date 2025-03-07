Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.90 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

