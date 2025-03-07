Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 28.5% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $17,981,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 259,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

