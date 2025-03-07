LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Trimmed by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 209,718 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after acquiring an additional 334,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LXP stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.