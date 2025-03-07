Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 7,536.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lyft by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 454,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,629 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 201.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

