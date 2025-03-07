Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

