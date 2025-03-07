Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Increased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 10.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 41,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $627.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $656.39 and a 200 day moving average of $599.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

